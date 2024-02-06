Robert Beussink Jr.

Robert H. “Bob” Beussink Jr., 73, of Jackson passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 21, 1951, in Cape Girardeau County to Robert H. Sr. and Evelyn Marie Nenninger Beussink. He and Nanette Kupferer were married Nov. 20, 1971, at St. Justin the Martyr Church in Crestwood.

Bob attended St. John’s Grade School in Leopold. He completed elementary school in St. Louis and then graduated from Mother of Good Counsel Seminary High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, where he met his future wife and many good friends at the Newman Center.

He began his teaching career at Scott County Central and went on to teach at Perryville High School for more than 30 years, where he was affectionately known as “Mr. B”. He taught English, creative writing, speech and drama, and helped to build many homecoming floats. He inspired his students and the next generation of teachers with his enthusiasm, creativity and kindness.

Throughout his younger years, Bob worked with family members at Beussink Brothers Wood Works. Woodworking remained a hobby and talent throughout his life.

In retirement, he and Nan purchased land and built their dream home, where they enjoyed tending to their property and their horses and hosting their family for holidays. Bob was known for his wit and sense of humor; family and friends will miss his jokes, pranks and funny gifts.