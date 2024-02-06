Richard Koch

Richard “Scott” Koch, 70, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at his home.
He was born Jan. 31,1954, in Cape Girardeau to Douglas and Daisy Myer Koch.
He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1972.
He was a meat cutter at Esicar’s for 25 years.
Richard was also a member at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish.
He and Jane Mehrle were married Aug. 21, 1982, in Cape Girardeau. They then had two daughters. He loved spending time with his family. He especially treasured his time with his grandsons. He was always at his grandsons' sporting and school events, cheering them on. He was an avid sports fan. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Koch of Cape Girardeau; two daughters, Megan (Tyson) Rayburn of Cape Girardeau and Amanda (Nick) Williams of Murphysboro, Illinois; brother, Rob (Delores) Koch of Cape Girardeau; sister, Susan (Michael) Barrett of Cape Girardeau; two grandsons, Carter and Easton Rayburn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, LaCole Kelton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with parish prayers at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Rick Jones officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Southeast Missouri Pets or a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.