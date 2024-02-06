Richard Koch

Survivors include his wife, Jane Koch of Cape Girardeau; two daughters, Megan (Tyson) Rayburn of Cape Girardeau and Amanda (Nick) Williams of Murphysboro, Illinois; brother, Rob (Delores) Koch of Cape Girardeau; sister, Susan (Michael) Barrett of Cape Girardeau; two grandsons, Carter and Easton Rayburn; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, LaCole Kelton.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with parish prayers at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Rick Jones officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Southeast Missouri Pets or a charity of choice.

