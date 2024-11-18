Rev. David Johnson

"One thing I ask from the Lord, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the Lord and to seek him in his temple.” – Psalms 27:4

Pastor David Johnson, 73, finished his battle with cancer Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, and entered into his heavenly inheritance with the Lord.

Dave was born Feb. 17, 1951, in Omaha, Nebraska, to John and Esther Dyer Johnson. After high school, he attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he graduated with a degree in geography and geology. Following college, he married the love of his life, Valerie Oldenkamp, on May 3, 1975. They moved to Springfield, Illinois, to begin theological training at Concordia Theological Seminary. He completed his Master of Divinity at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in May 1979.

Following graduation, Dave and Val moved to Midland, Michigan, where he served as pastor at Messiah Lutheran–Bullock Creek (1979-1984). His second parish was Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he served as associate pastor (1984 to 1994). In 1994, he accepted his final call to St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Jackson, where he served as senior pastor until his retirement in 2013.

Dave’s love of sharing the Gospel led him to his greatest passions in ministry: preaching, teaching and mission outreach. He began the Stephen Ministries program at Faith Lutheran, served as a theological instructor to seminary students in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, through Haiti Lutheran Mission Society, and introduced Grief Share to the Jackson community. He continued his call to preach during his retirement by filling in for area congregations, as needed. He also led women’s and adult bible study at St. Paul.

Outside of his ministry, he was known as a loving husband, father, papa and friend. Dave and Val were happily married for 49 years. In those 49 years, they raised four children, welcomed a daughter-in-law, three sons-in-law, four grandchildren and a grand-dog.

In retirement, Dave and Val enjoyed trips to see kids and grandchildren, vacationing in National Parks, scrapbooking their life’s journey and competing in their weekly Scrabble game, where Val is ahead by 1,000 points, but who’s counting?