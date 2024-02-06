Rebecca Puchbauer

PERRYVILLE — Rebecca Sue "Becky" Puchbauer, 61, of Perryville, formerly of Jackson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Life Care Center in Cape Girardeau.
Becky fought a courageous battle with multiple myeloma cancer. The family extends their sincere gratitude to Crown Hospice for the compassionate care and friendship extended to Becky in recent months.
She was born Dec. 16, 1962, in Cape Girardeau to Robert and Nancy Kent Littleton. She and Stephen Puchbauer were married June 4, 1988, in Jackson.
Becky was a 1981 graduate of Jackson High School. She was employed over 30 years at EJL Enterprises in Cape Girardeau and was a warehouse manager the past 20 years.
Together, Becky and Steve enjoyed sprint car racing in Missouri and Illinois. She liked to collect bumblebee memorabilia, but her greatest passion was caring for their feline companions.
Loving survivors include her husband of 36 years, Steve Puchbauer of Perryville; siblings, Cheryl Smith and Joe Littleton of Cape Girardeau, Rhonda (Richard) Sauerbrunn of Jackson and James (Margaret) Littleton of Cape Girardeau; sisters-in-law, Gene (late Tim) Littleton and Kathy Littleton of Oak Ridge; her best friends, Jodie (Joe) Reddick, Jane (Steve) Kuecker and the Lysell family; beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Survivors on Steve’s side of the family include his siblings, Mary (Willis) Gunder of Farmington and Amy (Jeff) DeSpain of Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Tim Littleton, David Littleton, Roger Littleton, Pam Littleton and infant brother Richard Littleton; Steve's parents, Victor and Betty Henry Puchbauer; and Steve's siblings, Katherine Puchbauer and Vicki Puchbauer.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Chaplain Steve Vester (Crown Hospice) will conduct the funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery near Fruitland.
If considering a memorial donation, contributions to the family are appreciated. Please make checks payable to Steve Puchbauer.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Becky’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
