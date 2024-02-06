Rebecca Puchbauer

PERRYVILLE — Rebecca Sue "Becky" Puchbauer, 61, of Perryville, formerly of Jackson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Life Care Center in Cape Girardeau.

Becky fought a courageous battle with multiple myeloma cancer. The family extends their sincere gratitude to Crown Hospice for the compassionate care and friendship extended to Becky in recent months.

She was born Dec. 16, 1962, in Cape Girardeau to Robert and Nancy Kent Littleton. She and Stephen Puchbauer were married June 4, 1988, in Jackson.

Becky was a 1981 graduate of Jackson High School. She was employed over 30 years at EJL Enterprises in Cape Girardeau and was a warehouse manager the past 20 years.

Together, Becky and Steve enjoyed sprint car racing in Missouri and Illinois. She liked to collect bumblebee memorabilia, but her greatest passion was caring for their feline companions.

Loving survivors include her husband of 36 years, Steve Puchbauer of Perryville; siblings, Cheryl Smith and Joe Littleton of Cape Girardeau, Rhonda (Richard) Sauerbrunn of Jackson and James (Margaret) Littleton of Cape Girardeau; sisters-in-law, Gene (late Tim) Littleton and Kathy Littleton of Oak Ridge; her best friends, Jodie (Joe) Reddick, Jane (Steve) Kuecker and the Lysell family; beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.