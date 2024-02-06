All sections
January 13, 2025

PJ Maloney

PJ Maloney, 19, of Jackson passed away Jan. 11, 2025. He was a cherished son and brother, remembered for his love of video games and family. Services will be held on Jan. 17 at McCombs Funeral Home.

PJ Maloney
PJ Maloney

Patrick James “PJ” Maloney, 19, of Jackson passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at his home in Jackson.

He was born Nov. 2, 2005, in Cape Girardeau.

PJ attended Jackson High school. He also attended Greater Vision Pentecostal Church in Chaffee. He enjoyed Super Mario video games, walking in the park and spending time with his mom and dad.

PJ had a heart of gold.

Loving survivors include his parents, Jason (Kimberly) Maloney and Crystal Kennedy, all of Jackson; and siblings, Whitney (Corey) Angel, Jason Maloney Jr., Catherine Maloney and Isabella Maloney.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday, Jan.17, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Lerma Julian will conduct the funeral at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Baker Cemetery in Marble Hill.

The family suggests contributions be made to the family to assist with medical and funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above PJ’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

