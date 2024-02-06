All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesOctober 1, 2024
Pete Tanner
Pete Tanner, owner of Pete Tanner Solid Waste Company and a dedicated community supporter, passed away at 67. Join us in remembering his contributions to Southeast Missouri and his generous spirit. Visitation on Oct. 3.
Pete Tanner
Pete Tanner

Henry M. “Pete” Tanner, son of Floyd “Bud” and Evelyn Vera Tellor Tanner, was born Oct. 1, 1956, in Anna, Illinois, and departed his life Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau at the age of 67 years.

He was the owner and operator of Pete Tanner Solid Waste Co. for 25 years and a resident of Delta. Pete supported the Southeast Missouri community in many capacities for several years. He enjoyed supporting the Delta School District and financially contributed to sporting events. Pete also made sure if the elderly could not afford the waste pickup, it would be taken care of.

He was also affiliated with Fairview General Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Sara (Matt Allen) Gerardi of Buncombe, Illinois; son, Pete Tanner of Marble Hill; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his significant love of 12 years, Lisa Bowers of Delta; two fur companions, Paizlie and Josie; and also by many nieces and nephews.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Besides his parents, Pete was preceded in death by two brothers, Herman and Mike Tanner.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.

Funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home, with Pastor Ronnie McAtee officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery near Pete’s farm.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 1
Betty Douglas
ObituariesOct. 1
Laurie Caldwell
ObituariesOct. 1
Donna Wallace
ObituariesOct. 1
Vincent Hulshof

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Joan Evans
ObituariesOct. 1
Joan Evans
Pete Rose, baseball’s banned hits leader, has died at age 83
ObituariesSep. 30
Pete Rose, baseball’s banned hits leader, has died at age 83
Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese and more stars pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson
ObituariesSep. 30
Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese and more stars pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson
Drake Hogestyn, 'Days of Our Lives' star, dies at 70
ObituariesSep. 30
Drake Hogestyn, 'Days of Our Lives' star, dies at 70
Karen Leadbetter
ObituariesSep. 30
Karen Leadbetter
Nellie Hosp
ObituariesSep. 30
Nellie Hosp
Kathleen Steffens
ObituariesSep. 30
Kathleen Steffens
James Sutterer
ObituariesSep. 30
James Sutterer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy