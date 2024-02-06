Henry M. “Pete” Tanner, son of Floyd “Bud” and Evelyn Vera Tellor Tanner, was born Oct. 1, 1956, in Anna, Illinois, and departed his life Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau at the age of 67 years.

He was the owner and operator of Pete Tanner Solid Waste Co. for 25 years and a resident of Delta. Pete supported the Southeast Missouri community in many capacities for several years. He enjoyed supporting the Delta School District and financially contributed to sporting events. Pete also made sure if the elderly could not afford the waste pickup, it would be taken care of.

He was also affiliated with Fairview General Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Sara (Matt Allen) Gerardi of Buncombe, Illinois; son, Pete Tanner of Marble Hill; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his significant love of 12 years, Lisa Bowers of Delta; two fur companions, Paizlie and Josie; and also by many nieces and nephews.