ObituariesJanuary 22, 2025

Patricia Karathanos

Patricia Karathanos, a beloved educator and community matriarch, passed away at 81. Known for her academic achievements, artistic talents and dedication to family, she leaves behind a legacy of love and resilience.

Patricia Karathanos
Patricia Karathanos

Patricia Karathanos, 81, of Cape Girardeau passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in St. Louis

Patricia was born in Bonne Terre in 1943 and was raised in Palmyra and Farmington.

After a couple years of local junior college, she expanded her horizons, first moving to San Francisco for a year, and then to New York City, where she landed a secretarial job on Madison Avenue. Later, Patricia returned to the Midwest and resumed her college education.

Taking up the books at Murray State inKentucky, she also took a particular interest in her algebra tutor, Demetrius. Patricia and Demetrius Karathanos were married June 9, 1969, in Montreal. Patricia earned her doctorate in business from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Subsequently, while working full-time and caring for her three children, she researched and taught courses in business communication and behavioral management at Southeast Missouri State University. She served in her professorial position at SEMO for over 30 years.

She had a passion and talent for painting and drawing and creating exquisite gourmet meals for family and friends. She had a love for plants and decorating — evidenced in her warm and inviting home. She continually went above and beyond to ensure her family and guests experienced the very best when visiting and spending time with her. Regardless of circumstances, Patricia had a special way of viewing things positively — a perspective that was contagious among those who spent time with her.

Patricia was known for her love of exercising and eating healthy. She was often seen jogging around town in her earlier years and walking the neighborhoods steadfastly in her later years. She was an excellent role model and support for her children, whom she loved dearly and unconditionally. Her grandchildren described her as an “amazing grandma” who will forever live on in their hearts.

Patricia and Demetrius loved their community and home in Cape Girardeau. While Patricia was somewhat of a private person, over the past decade she truly bonded with the faith community of St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church. One might even say she was one of the matriarchs of that parish, which is now thriving in Jackson. Patricia also had the blessed experience of living with her son, Byron, and family during this past year of illness and treatment for cancer. She exited this life surrounded by loved ones and with peace of soul and preparation for the life that is to come. May her memory be eternal.

Patricia is survived by her children, Nikolas Karathanos of Cape Girardeau, the Rev. Achilles (Usha Yianna) Karathanos of Belleville, Illinois, and Katya (Billy) Aguilar of San Jose, California; grandchildren, Demetrius, Isadora, Samuel, Isaac, Priya and Elijah; and siblings, Barbara (Mickey) Gage, Don (Debbie) Hager, David (Linda) Hager and Mary Ann (Craig) Waring.

She was preceded by her husband, Demetrius Karathanos, and parents, Floyd F. and Mary P. Lukachick Hager.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, with a 7 p.m. Trisagion prayer service, at Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church, 304 Daisy Ave. in Jackson. Interment will be in Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

