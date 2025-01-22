Patricia Karathanos, 81, of Cape Girardeau passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in St. Louis

Patricia was born in Bonne Terre in 1943 and was raised in Palmyra and Farmington.

After a couple years of local junior college, she expanded her horizons, first moving to San Francisco for a year, and then to New York City, where she landed a secretarial job on Madison Avenue. Later, Patricia returned to the Midwest and resumed her college education.

Taking up the books at Murray State inKentucky, she also took a particular interest in her algebra tutor, Demetrius. Patricia and Demetrius Karathanos were married June 9, 1969, in Montreal. Patricia earned her doctorate in business from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Subsequently, while working full-time and caring for her three children, she researched and taught courses in business communication and behavioral management at Southeast Missouri State University. She served in her professorial position at SEMO for over 30 years.

She had a passion and talent for painting and drawing and creating exquisite gourmet meals for family and friends. She had a love for plants and decorating — evidenced in her warm and inviting home. She continually went above and beyond to ensure her family and guests experienced the very best when visiting and spending time with her. Regardless of circumstances, Patricia had a special way of viewing things positively — a perspective that was contagious among those who spent time with her.

Patricia was known for her love of exercising and eating healthy. She was often seen jogging around town in her earlier years and walking the neighborhoods steadfastly in her later years. She was an excellent role model and support for her children, whom she loved dearly and unconditionally. Her grandchildren described her as an “amazing grandma” who will forever live on in their hearts.