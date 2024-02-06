Norma Reddick

Norma Patricia Reddick, 96, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at Saxony Village Manor.

She was born July 19, 1928 in St. Louis to Arthur and Ethel Brown Pope. She lived with her parents and siblings in St Louis until they moved to Marquand and then on to Bell City.

She graduated from Oran High School in 1946 and went on to marry her first husband, Alfred Delane McCulley in 1947, who died in 1968.

She later married Jesse J. Reddick in 1970 at Scott City, who she was married to until his death in 2019.

She was a devout Christian and member of First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, where she taught Sunday school and served on a multitude of boards and committees for decades. She was passionate about the women’s ministry, a dedicated deacon’s wife and was proud that her life revolved around the church and serving the Lord.

In her free time when she wasn’t preparing for classes or at a church function, she found great pleasure in puzzles and board games and cooking and baking (specifically desserts and her family famous chocolate chip cookies), was an avid reader and never missed her monthly dinner club.

Survivors include four sons, James McCulley of Yukon, Oklahoma, Joe (Jodie) Reddick of Jackson, Richard (Carol) Reddick of Cape Girardeau and Mike Reddick of Springfield; nine grandchildren, Melissa Howze, Jennifer Stitt, Morgan McCulley, Lucas McCulley; Reva Birk, Brad Reddick, Kasey Moore, Alaina Reddick and Ryan Reddick; 13 great-grandchilden; and a brother, Kenneth Pope of Oran.