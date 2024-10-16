All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesOctober 5, 2024

Merle Hopper III

Merle "Trey" Hopper III, a dedicated family man and relief captain, passes away at 29. Survived by his wife, children, and family, his legacy of love endures. Visitation on Oct. 8 in Chaffee.

Merle Hoppe III
Merle Hoppe III

Merle “Trey” Hopper III of Delta, son of Merle “Ray” Hopper II and Evelyn Rhymer Mosley, was born Sept. 27, 1995, in Cape Girardeau and departed his life Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at the age of 29.

On Sept. 1, 2018, he was united in marriage to Ciera Deffendall in Scott City. Ciera survives of the home in Delta.

Trey was a graduate of Scott County Central High School and was employed at Marquette Transportation Co. as a relief captain on the C. Michael Reeves. He was known for his unwavering dedication to his family and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Besides his wife and parents, survivors include one son, Merle Ray “Finn” Hopper IV; daughter, Sawyer McKenzie Hopper; brother, William Tran Hopper; sister, Keara McKenzie Hopper; parental grandparents, Merle and Verneda Hopper Sr.; maternal grandmother, Hazel Rhymer; and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.

Funeral will then be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 16
Kenneth Cantrell
ObituariesOct. 16
Kerry Baugher Sr.
ObituariesOct. 16
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 16
Ricky Koenig

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Vicki Zahner
ObituariesOct. 16
Vicki Zahner
Willard Vernon
ObituariesOct. 16
Willard Vernon
Andy Fellows
ObituariesOct. 16
Andy Fellows
Kraig Blair
ObituariesOct. 16
Kraig Blair
Wilma Arnzen
ObituariesOct. 14
Wilma Arnzen
Harold Lowes
ObituariesOct. 14
Harold Lowes
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 14
Mary Kasten
Edmond Loness
ObituariesOct. 14
Edmond Loness
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy