ObituariesDecember 27, 2024

Mary Schultz

Mary Schultz, 44, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. A Cape Girardeau resident and social work graduate, she is survived by her husband, three sons and extended family. Services are set for Monday, Dec. 30.

Mary Schultz
Mary Schultz

Mary Jean Schultz, 44, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024.

She was born Sept. 23, 1980, in St. Louis to Ronald Wayne Dorlac and Barbara Jean Eagle.

She and Mark Schultz II were married April 24, 2004, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.

Mary was a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and received a bachelor's degree in social work from Southeast Missouri State University and a master's in social work from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

She enjoyed shopping and dinner dates with her boys, and she loved to cook.

Mary was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Schultz II of Cape Girardeau; three sons, Mark Schultz III, Maxwell Schultz and Myles Schultz; mother, Barbara Eagle of Cape Girardeau; a sister, Doris Ann (Simon) Irvin of Cape Girardeau; two nieces, Sophie Cochran and Allie Tomaszewski; and four nephews, Alec Bogenpohl, Seth Barnhart, Oliver Irvin and Henry Irvin.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rick Jones officiating.

Burial will follow at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to Breakthrough T1D.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

