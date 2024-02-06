Mary Schultz

Survivors include her husband, Mark Schultz II of Cape Girardeau; three sons, Mark Schultz III, Maxwell Schultz and Myles Schultz; mother, Barbara Eagle of Cape Girardeau; a sister, Doris Ann (Simon) Irvin of Cape Girardeau; two nieces, Sophie Cochran and Allie Tomaszewski; and four nephews, Alec Bogenpohl, Seth Barnhart, Oliver Irvin and Henry Irvin.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rick Jones officiating.

Burial will follow at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to Breakthrough T1D.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.