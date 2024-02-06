Mary Kasten

Mary C. Kasten, 96, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at her home.

She was born June 6, 1928, in Matthews to Clarence A. and Ruth Hill Critchlow. She and Melvin Charles Kasten were married June 19, 1949, in Matthews.

Kasten was an amazing woman. She was a Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education member for 21 years, president of the Missouri School Board Association, served on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents and was a Missouri state Representative for 19 years. Her sphere of influence was enormous. The list of accomplishments is too long for this writing. Yet, fame was never a goal. A servant's heart is what she manifested throughout her career.

She was known for always having a positive, caring and can-do attitude. Even as she was in her last hours, it was reported that she asked one of her caretakers how her day was. Always thinking of others to the very end. One of her often-used statements when someone appeared to be unable to accomplish something was "Where there is a will, there is a way."

The children are extraordinarily proud of their mom and what she has done. But most of all, because she was a loving, caring mother who taught them a great work ethic. She encouraged them to succeed and be the best they could be.

They will miss her tremendously, as will many others whose lives she has touched.

She was a very devoted Christian. A founding member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church. There was never any doubt as to her final accomplishment.

She would want everyone to rejoice and be happy that she has won her race.