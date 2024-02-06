Mary Kasten

Mary C. Kasten, 96, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at her home.
She was born June 6, 1928, in Matthews to Clarence A. and Ruth Hill Critchlow. She and Melvin Charles Kasten were married June 19, 1949, in Matthews.
Kasten was an amazing woman. She was a Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education member for 21 years, president of the Missouri School Board Association, served on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents and was a Missouri state Representative for 19 years. Her sphere of influence was enormous. The list of accomplishments is too long for this writing. Yet, fame was never a goal. A servant's heart is what she manifested throughout her career.
She was known for always having a positive, caring and can-do attitude. Even as she was in her last hours, it was reported that she asked one of her caretakers how her day was. Always thinking of others to the very end. One of her often-used statements when someone appeared to be unable to accomplish something was "Where there is a will, there is a way."
The children are extraordinarily proud of their mom and what she has done. But most of all, because she was a loving, caring mother who taught them a great work ethic. She encouraged them to succeed and be the best they could be.
They will miss her tremendously, as will many others whose lives she has touched.
She was a very devoted Christian. A founding member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church. There was never any doubt as to her final accomplishment.
She would want everyone to rejoice and be happy that she has won her race.
Survivors include two sons, Mark C. (Lois) Kasten of Chaffee and Mike C. (Percilla) Kasten of Cape Girardeau; daughter, Margaret "Meg" Sexton of Moberly; six grandchildren, Heather (Jered) Angelle of Richmond, Texas, Ben (Lindsey) Kasten of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Ryan (Audrey) Frenz of Jackson, Caroline Kasten of Nashville, Tennessee, Drew Anna Kasten of Columbia and Emma Sexton of Cape Girardeau; and five great-grandchildren, Evelyn Kasten, Lillian Kasten, Caden Angelle, Julianne Angelle and Piper Frenz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother and sister-in-law, Bill Wm. and Wanda Critchlow; and sister, Beatrice Depro.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, with the Rev. John Dehne officiating. A lunch will follow the service, with a social time immediately after. A private burial will be at a later date at Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be given to Samaritan's Purse or St. Andrew Lutheran Church.
A special thanks of appreciation goes to the ladies who cared for her 24 hours a day, Helen Baker, Chelsey Bird, Georgia Reily, Debbie Graham, Bonnie Boyd, Chelsea Jenkins, Mashanda Reed, Cosandra Reed and Vercorea Cooper.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.