Mary Carter, 70, of Cape Girardeau passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at her home.

Born Jan. 20, 1954, in Grenada, Mississippi, to James and Mary Brock Lyons, Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, whose love for her family was the cornerstone of her life. In November 1991, she married Willie Carter.

Mary had a green thumb and a deep passion for plants, often transforming her home into a lush sanctuary that reflected her nurturing spirit. Whether tending to her indoor garden or exploring local nurseries, her love for nature was evident in every leaf and blossom.

In addition to her love for family and plants, Mary had a fondness for shopping online, often surprising her loved ones with thoughtful gifts that showcased her keen eye for unique finds.

Mary dedicated more than 20 years of her life as a cashier at Chartwells Catering, where her cheerful demeanor and exceptional service touched many. She was an active member of Overcomers Church of God, where she found community and purpose.

Survivors include three sons, Daniel (Shaneka) Bird, Benjamin Bird Jr. and Darryl Bird, all of Cape Girardeau; daughter, Nicole Bird of Kansas City; four brothers, James Lyons of Texas, Jerry DePree of Cape Girardeau, Andrew Lyons of Jefferson City and Solo DePree; and three sisters, Lillie Mae Foster, Rose Depree and Alice Depree, all of Cape Girardeau.