ObituariesMarch 9, 2020

Mary Ann Bonifield

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Mary Ann Bonifield, 97, of Charleston died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Born Aug. 31, 1922, in Datto, Arkansas, to the late C.E. Morgan and Pearl E. Fears Morgan, she had lived in Commerce, Missouri, for a number of years, where she was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church. She had lived in Charleston since 2003...

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Mary Ann Bonifield, 97, of Charleston died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Born Aug. 31, 1922, in Datto, Arkansas, to the late C.E. Morgan and Pearl E. Fears Morgan, she had lived in Commerce, Missouri, for a number of years, where she was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church. She had lived in Charleston since 2003.

On Jan. 30, 1947, she married Marshall W. Bonifield, who preceded her in death Oct. 5, 2004.

Surviving is her sister, Dorothy (Byron) McDowell of Charleston, and her brother, Floyd E. Morgan of Murphysboro, Illinois; also, a number of nieces, nephews and cousins survive.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Morgan, and her sisters, Lela L. Guthrey, Nellie Gage and Vena Daughhetee.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11 a.m. Tuesday at McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston. The Rev. J. Robert Webster, pastor of United Methodist Church in Charleston, will officiate.

Interment will follow in the IOOF Cemetery near Charleston, under the direction of McMikle Funeral Home of Charleston.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mcmiklefuneralhome.com.

