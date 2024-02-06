CHARLESTON, Mo. — Mary Ann Bonifield, 97, of Charleston died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Born Aug. 31, 1922, in Datto, Arkansas, to the late C.E. Morgan and Pearl E. Fears Morgan, she had lived in Commerce, Missouri, for a number of years, where she was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church. She had lived in Charleston since 2003.

On Jan. 30, 1947, she married Marshall W. Bonifield, who preceded her in death Oct. 5, 2004.

Surviving is her sister, Dorothy (Byron) McDowell of Charleston, and her brother, Floyd E. Morgan of Murphysboro, Illinois; also, a number of nieces, nephews and cousins survive.