Mark Leonard

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — Mark Thompson Leonard, 71, of Abita Springs passed away Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family, friends and dogs.

Mark was born Oct. 29, 1952, in Cape Girardeau to Paul J. and Jane McKee Leonard. He lived in Jackson with his parents and siblings, Angeline, Andrew, Nancy and Cynthia.

Mark attended Jackson public schools from kindergarten through freshman year of high school. During his sophomore year, he enrolled in Culver Military Academy and graduated in 1971.

Mark graduated from Trinity University in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts in English. In 1976, Mark became a member of Phi Kappa Phi and obtained his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Mississippi in 1977.

From the back cover of one of his novels: "Mark has written, directed or produced over 50 professional stage shows in Los Angeles, Louisiana, Texas, Colorado, Missouri, Mississippi and Newark, New Jersey. He was the executive producer for Lost Armadillo Productions in Austin, Texas, for 10 years and the artistic director for D/Art Productions in Los Angeles for another five. As a playwright, his 17 plays and musicals have won several regional and national honors, including The Roger L. Stevens Playwriting Award from The President’s Commission the Arts and Humanities and The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He was the dramatic director for the PBS television special, ‘John Henry Faulk: The Man Who Beat the Blacklist’. In 2012, he wrote and directed ‘Poyddras: 1812 Overtures’ for the Louisiana Bicentennial." Mark has four published novels. He wrote the book and lyrics for several musicals with award winning composer Thomas Masinter.