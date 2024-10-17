Lorita Hamilton

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Lorita Olivia Weber Hamilton, wife of Raymond D. Hamilton and daughter of George and Olivia Weber, was born Jan. 16, 1940, in Fornfelt and died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Cheyenne at the age of 84.

She attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Fornfelt and was a 1957 graduate of Cape Girardeau Catholic High School, now Notre Dame Regional High School.

She and Raymond married June 10, 1961, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Scott City.

After graduating high school, Lorita was employed as a bookkeeper at a Scott City bank. After moving to Cheyenne, she worked in the accounting department at Little America, developing the credit card system for the truckers.