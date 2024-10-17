Lorita Hamilton

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Lorita Olivia Weber Hamilton, wife of Raymond D. Hamilton and daughter of George and Olivia Weber, was born Jan. 16, 1940, in Fornfelt and died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Cheyenne at the age of 84.
She attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Fornfelt and was a 1957 graduate of Cape Girardeau Catholic High School, now Notre Dame Regional High School.
She and Raymond married June 10, 1961, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Scott City.
After graduating high school, Lorita was employed as a bookkeeper at a Scott City bank. After moving to Cheyenne, she worked in the accounting department at Little America, developing the credit card system for the truckers.
Lorita was a very loving, caring wife, mother and sister. She loved to be with her family and care for them. She enjoyed cooking and quilting, receiving awards for her many quilts. She loved the panoramic view of the mountains.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Hamilton of Cheyenne; daughters, Mary Jo Hamilton of Cheyenne, Lori Ann (Roy) Adams of Littleton, Colorado, and Terri Marie Hamilton of Cheyenne; son, Darrell George Hamilton of Cheyenne; sister, Kathleen (Jerry) Drury of Cape Girardeau; sister-on-law, Mona (Homer) Hamilton; grandchildren, Bryan (Lisa) Adams of Littleton, Adriana Adams of Northglenn, Colorado, and Christine Adams of Littleton; and many nieces and nephews.
Lorita was preceded in death by her parents, George and Olivia Weber; infant brother, Lawrence Weber; brother, Richard (Mary Ann) Weber; sisters, Mary Ann (Dennis) Lottes and Theresa Weber; brothers-in-law, Clyde, Don and Homer Hamilton; sisters-in-law, Georgie, Doris, Ann and Naomi Hamilton.
Funeral Mass was celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Cheyenne, with the Rev. Carl Gallinger officiating. Burial was in Olivet Cemetery in Cheyenne.
