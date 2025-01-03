Loretta Goodin

Loretta Faun Goodin, 89, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.
She was born Dec. 13, 1935, in Farber to Ernest and Lola Moore. She and Robert Goodin were married May 28, 1956.
She was a longtime member of Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau and enjoyed being part of its choir for many years and helping with Awanas.
Survivors include three sons, Eddie Goodin, David (Pam) Goodin and Jeff Goodin; one daughter, Pam Rutherford; six grandchildren, Sarah Rutherford, Melody Dodd, Scott Goodin, Cortney Goodin, Derek Goodin and Travis Goodin; and six great-grandchildren.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Josh Goodin; older sister, Eleanor Jean Burnett; and daughter-in-law, Tonya Goodin.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the church, with Dr. Shawn Wasson and the Rev. Donny Ford officiating. Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Bethany Baptist Church.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
