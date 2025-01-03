Loretta Goodin

Loretta Faun Goodin, 89, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Dec. 13, 1935, in Farber to Ernest and Lola Moore. She and Robert Goodin were married May 28, 1956.

She was a longtime member of Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau and enjoyed being part of its choir for many years and helping with Awanas.

Survivors include three sons, Eddie Goodin, David (Pam) Goodin and Jeff Goodin; one daughter, Pam Rutherford; six grandchildren, Sarah Rutherford, Melody Dodd, Scott Goodin, Cortney Goodin, Derek Goodin and Travis Goodin; and six great-grandchildren.

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Josh Goodin; older sister, Eleanor Jean Burnett; and daughter-in-law, Tonya Goodin.