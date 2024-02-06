Lorene Seabaugh

Lorene M. Seabaugh, 89, of Millersville passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Independence Care Center of Perry County.

She was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Perry County to Frank C. and Nellie M. Taylor Behrle.

Lorene worked as a legal assistant. She loved gardening and farming.

She was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert Frentzel, George Priest and John Seabaugh; brothers, Fred, Charles, Frank and Clyde Behrle; and sister, Mary Ruebke.