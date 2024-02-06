All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesNovember 8, 2024

Lorene Seabaugh

Lorene Seabaugh, 89, of Millersville passed away Nov 7. A legal assistant and avid gardener, she is survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial service Nov. 12 in Jackson.

Lorene Seabaugh
Lorene Seabaugh

Lorene M. Seabaugh, 89, of Millersville passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Independence Care Center of Perry County.

She was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Perry County to Frank C. and Nellie M. Taylor Behrle.

Lorene worked as a legal assistant. She loved gardening and farming.

She was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert Frentzel, George Priest and John Seabaugh; brothers, Fred, Charles, Frank and Clyde Behrle; and sister, Mary Ruebke.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson.

Memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson, with Doug Wadley officiating.

Lorene's remains will be placed in a private cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Teen Challenge in Cape Girardeau.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 10
William Bohnert
ObituariesNov. 8
Frank Criddle
ObituariesNov. 8
Keith Brown
ObituariesNov. 8
Shirley Bishop

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mary Tinsley
ObituariesNov. 8
Mary Tinsley
Robert Neely
ObituariesNov. 8
Robert Neely
Diane Mangels
ObituariesNov. 8
Diane Mangels
Carol James
ObituariesNov. 8
Carol James
Larry Welker
ObituariesNov. 8
Larry Welker
Regina Haman
ObituariesNov. 8
Regina Haman
Roberta Seabaugh Allen
ObituariesNov. 6
Roberta Seabaugh Allen
Leta Leadbetter
ObituariesNov. 5
Leta Leadbetter
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy