Lorene Seabaugh

Lorene M. Seabaugh, 89, of Millersville passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Independence Care Center of Perry County.
She was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Perry County to Frank C. and Nellie M. Taylor Behrle.
Lorene worked as a legal assistant. She loved gardening and farming.
She was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert Frentzel, George Priest and John Seabaugh; brothers, Fred, Charles, Frank and Clyde Behrle; and sister, Mary Ruebke.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson.
Memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson, with Doug Wadley officiating.
Lorene's remains will be placed in a private cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Teen Challenge in Cape Girardeau.
Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
