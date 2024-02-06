Laurie Caldwell

Laurie Ann Taflinger Caldwell, 56, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Laurie was born in 1967 in Carbondale, Illinois, the first of three children to James and Mary Emily Oehler Taflinger.

She attended Cairo (Illinois) High School and then completed her associate degree at Shawnee Community College.

Laurie enjoyed working at Dollar Tree in Cape Girardeau. She was known as a "people person" with a bubbly personality. Laurie loved being with family, having a margarita with friends and never met a stranger.

She was a devoted mother, sister, friend and aunt to her nieces and nephew. Laurie was a very generous person and continued that until her passing. She graciously donated her liver and helped the life of another person in need.