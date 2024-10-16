All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesOctober 10, 2024

Kenneth Goetsch

Kenneth Goetsch, 86, of Jackson passed away Oct. 8. A veteran and dedicated family man, he is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and leaves a legacy of love and service.

Kenneth Goetsch
Kenneth Goetsch
story image illustation

Kenneth Eugene Goetsch, 86, of Jackson died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Chicago to Henry and Elizabeth Goetsch. He and Dorothy J. Smith were married Aug. 28, 1965, at Oak Lawn, Illinois.

Kenneth served in the U.S. Army from November 1960 to November 1962.

He worked for Western Electric for 22 years and then became a truck driver for a number of years.

He attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Goetsch of Jackson; daughter, Cheryl (Gary) Logan of Hobart, Indiana; two grandchildren, Jessica Lonergan and Brian "Bubba" (Tiffany) Lonergan; and three great-grandchildren, Danny, Lucas and Sloane.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Henry Goetsch, and his mother, Elizabeth Worst.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Ford and Sons Mount. Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Robert Cheney officiating. Burial, with full military rites by Missouri Honors Team, will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 16
Kenneth Cantrell
ObituariesOct. 16
Kerry Baugher Sr.
ObituariesOct. 16
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 16
Ricky Koenig

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Vicki Zahner
ObituariesOct. 16
Vicki Zahner
Willard Vernon
ObituariesOct. 16
Willard Vernon
Andy Fellows
ObituariesOct. 16
Andy Fellows
Kraig Blair
ObituariesOct. 16
Kraig Blair
Wilma Arnzen
ObituariesOct. 14
Wilma Arnzen
Harold Lowes
ObituariesOct. 14
Harold Lowes
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 14
Mary Kasten
Edmond Loness
ObituariesOct. 14
Edmond Loness
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy