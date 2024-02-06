Kenneth Ervin

ROSSVILLE, Ga. – Kenneth William Ervin, 79, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Rossville with his beloved daughters, Amy Beth Arnold and Michelle Lynne Simpson, surrounding him with love.
Born May 1, 1945, in Cape Girardeau, he was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence William Ervin and Cecil Faye Dunn.
Ken is also survived by his son-in-law, Rand Arnold, and grandchildren, Aubrey Ana Arnold, Jace Rand Arnold and Mason Cole Simpson. The Ervin name lives on with his brother, Gary Lee Ervin; nephew, William Chester Ervin; and sister-in-law, Lori Spradling Ervin.
Ken graduated with high honors from the University of Missouri at Rolla with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and spent his life doing the work he loved in beautiful and exotic locations around the world. Skiing was the pinnacle of his outdoor passions, but other nature hobbies included photography and orienteering, a natural extension of his earlier Eagle Scout training.
A kind and sincere man, Ken will be missed by many. His loving family pictures him attaining the summit of his next life, skiing all his favorite peaks!
Visitation will held from 10 to 11 am. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
