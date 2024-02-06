All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 20, 2025

Kenneth Ervin

Kenneth William Ervin, a devoted family man and accomplished electrical engineer, passed away at 79 in Rossville, Georgia. Remembered for his love of skiing and nature, he leaves behind a loving family and cherished memories.

Kenneth Ervin
Kenneth Ervin

ROSSVILLE, Ga. – Kenneth William Ervin, 79, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Rossville with his beloved daughters, Amy Beth Arnold and Michelle Lynne Simpson, surrounding him with love.

Born May 1, 1945, in Cape Girardeau, he was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence William Ervin and Cecil Faye Dunn.

Ken is also survived by his son-in-law, Rand Arnold, and grandchildren, Aubrey Ana Arnold, Jace Rand Arnold and Mason Cole Simpson. The Ervin name lives on with his brother, Gary Lee Ervin; nephew, William Chester Ervin; and sister-in-law, Lori Spradling Ervin.

Ken graduated with high honors from the University of Missouri at Rolla with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and spent his life doing the work he loved in beautiful and exotic locations around the world. Skiing was the pinnacle of his outdoor passions, but other nature hobbies included photography and orienteering, a natural extension of his earlier Eagle Scout training.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A kind and sincere man, Ken will be missed by many. His loving family pictures him attaining the summit of his next life, skiing all his favorite peaks!

Visitation will held from 10 to 11 am. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesJan. 20
Joann Toler
ObituariesJan. 20
Don Gordon
ObituariesJan. 20
Arthur Dale
ObituariesJan. 20
Dan Fetherston

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Terry Pourney
ObituariesJan. 17
Terry Pourney
Joan Ponder
ObituariesJan. 17
Joan Ponder
Lester Conway
ObituariesJan. 17
Lester Conway
John LaRose Sr.
ObituariesJan. 17
John LaRose Sr.
Sam Drusch
ObituariesJan. 17
Sam Drusch
Kenneth Ervin
ObituariesJan. 17
Kenneth Ervin
Charles Felter Jr.
ObituariesJan. 16
Charles Felter Jr.
John LaRose
ObituariesJan. 16
John LaRose
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy