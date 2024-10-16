Kathleen Boehme

Kathleen Martha Boehme, 52, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at her residence.

She was born June 5, 1972, in Perryville to Elmer "Sonny" and Viola M. Richter Boehme. They preceded in her death.

Kathleen was loan administrator for 22 years at First Missouri State Bank. She loved to run and jog, running more than 20 half-marathons. She also loved to read and was very crafty, especially in diamond art.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg.

Survivors include three brothers, Stephen (Elaina) Boehme of Wittenberg, Dale (Theresa) Boehme of Altenburg and Wayne Boehme of Cape Girardeau; sister, Faye (Ron) Ponder of Altenburg; four nieces, Kristin (Justin) Pleimling of Jackson, Melissa (Brad) Schremp of Perryville, Courtney (Tyler) Hogard of Perryville and Katy Boehme of Lawrence, Kansas; four nephews, Cody Boehme of Altenburg, Adam (Karlee) Boehme of St. Louis, Gavin Boehme of Rolla and Kyle Boehme of Cape Girardeau; five grand-nieces, Camryn Boehme, Blair Pleimling, Abbey Pleimling, Alayna Schremp and Adley Hogard; and a grand-nephew, Westin Hogard.