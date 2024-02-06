Survivors include three daughters, Kathy Ritter and Julie (Tim) Karraker, both of Cape Girardeau, and Debra (Matthew) Sopko of St. Louis; a son, John T. (Debra) Hall of Cape Girardeau; sister, Carolyn (Jack) Conklin of Cape Girardeau; five grandchildren, Kristin (Jon) Hinrichs, James (Andrea) Ritter, Erik Sopko, Rachel (David) Wynn and John Ritter; and four great-grandchildren, Levi Wynn, Tommy Hinrichs, Carter Hinrichs and Mason Ritter.

John was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Private services were held, with burial following at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

