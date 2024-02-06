All sections
ObituariesDecember 17, 2024

John Hall

John E. Hall, a 92-year-old Korean War veteran from Cape Girardeau, passed away Dec. 11, 2024. He leaves behind a loving family. Private services were held.

story image illustation
story image illustation

John E. Hall, 92, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at his home.

He was born Aug. 9, 1932, in Inglewood, California, to Raymond and Malinda E. Erlbacher Hall. He and Vera Jean Foeste were married March 5, 1955, in Cape Girardeau.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

John was a member of Scriptural Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathy Ritter and Julie (Tim) Karraker, both of Cape Girardeau, and Debra (Matthew) Sopko of St. Louis; a son, John T. (Debra) Hall of Cape Girardeau; sister, Carolyn (Jack) Conklin of Cape Girardeau; five grandchildren, Kristin (Jon) Hinrichs, James (Andrea) Ritter, Erik Sopko, Rachel (David) Wynn and John Ritter; and four great-grandchildren, Levi Wynn, Tommy Hinrichs, Carter Hinrichs and Mason Ritter.

John was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Private services were held, with burial following at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

