John Ferguson

John H. Ferguson, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Jan.4, 2025, at Lutheran Home.

He was born April 2, 1934, in Crystal City to Emmons and Frieda Claxton Ferguson.

He and Shirley Jean Green were married May 7, 1955, in Gordonville. She preceded him in death July 25, 2024.

John entered the U.S. Army July 17, 1956, serving in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper until he was honorably discharged July 16, 1958.

He was Methodist minister for 30 years for Third Street United Methodist Church. During the 1980s, he served as the public administrator for Cape Girardeau County. He served as chaplain for Elks Lodge, American Legion and VFW, all in Cape Girardeau. He was a businessman, at one time owning a motorcycle shop on Main Street in Cape Girardeau, as well as several rental properties.

John was a member of Centenary Methodist Church. He was an avid motorcyclist and a professional motocross rider. He was a private pilot and an ultra-light plane pilot. He was also an avid sports car fan, owning several sports cars himself.

Survivors include a daughter, Lori (Paul) Moyers; son, Scott R. Ferguson (David Lindsey); three grandchildren, Zach Moyers, Hannah (Levi) Smith and Max Moyers; and expecting two great-grandchildren.