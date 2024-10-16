Joe Huckstep

Joe Russell Huckstep, 86, of Scott City passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, surrounded by family.

He was born Aug. 30, 1938, in Cape Girardeau to Roscoe and Georgia Huckstep. He and Carol Boss were married Nov. 24, 1958. She preceded him in death in 1971. He married Marsha Crump on June 4, 1976, and was married for 31 years.

Joe was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved family gatherings. He always took care of everyone else before taking care of himself. He was known by many as “Papa Joe” or “Joe Bickle”. He worked 32 years on the Cotton Belt/Union Pacific Railroad. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City.

Survivors include seven children, Dan (Joyce) Huckstep of Wappapello, Doug Huckstep of Scott City, Dennis Huckstep of Scott City, Amy Strange of Cape Girardeau, Derick Huckstep of Scott City, Dustin (Michelle) Huckstep of Scott City and Kelli (Joe) Murray of Scott City; one sister, Margaret Wissmann of Fruitland; 12 grandchildren, Lindsey Huckstep, Brett (Amanda) Huckstep, Sara (Jeff) Clanton, Brandon Huckstep, Heather LeGrand, Madison (Andrew) Williams, Taylor Strange, Brayden Strange, Kambri Huckstep, Brylee Huckstep, Beckett "Roscoe" Murray and Nathan (Jenn) Cross; and 12 great-grandchildren and one expected in January.