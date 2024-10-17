JoAnn Drum

All sections
ObituariesOctober 19, 2024

JoAnn "Jody" Drum, 84, passed away in Cape Girardeau. A devoted Cardinals fan and cherished friend, she leaves behind a legacy of love and community. Survived by her sons and grandchildren.

JoAnn "Jody" Drum, 84, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Ratliff Care Center.

She was born July 15, 1940, in Cape Girardeau to Leatha Mandrelle. She was married to Larry Drum on May 8, 1960.

She attended Cape Girardeau Central High School, graduating in 1958.

JoAnn was an avid bowler and loved to dance in her younger years. She was the Cardinals' largest supporter. She also looked forward to her monthly lunches with a group of friends from high school, which continued through 2023.

JoAnn was a member of Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Drum; sister, Nancy Boren; two brothers, Hank and Larry Mandrelle; and her mother, Letha Mandrelle.

She is survived by her two sons, Larry Keith (Karen) Drum, and his children, Lindsey Winter and Ashley Broskey of Texas; and Spencer (Diane) Drum, and his children, Dalton, Daley and Demi Drum of Cape Girardeau.

JoAnn was loved by many and will be missed by all.

