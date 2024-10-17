JoAnn Drum

JoAnn "Jody" Drum, 84, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Ratliff Care Center.

She was born July 15, 1940, in Cape Girardeau to Leatha Mandrelle. She was married to Larry Drum on May 8, 1960.

She attended Cape Girardeau Central High School, graduating in 1958.

JoAnn was an avid bowler and loved to dance in her younger years. She was the Cardinals' largest supporter. She also looked forward to her monthly lunches with a group of friends from high school, which continued through 2023.