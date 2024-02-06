Joann Cockrell

MARBLE HILL — Joann C. Cockrell, 88, of Marble Hill died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at her home.

She was born Dec. 15, 1935, in Trumann, Arkansas, to Charles Frederick and Ara Bryant Thompson. She and Tom Cockrell were married Dec. 3, 1997, in Blytheville, Arkansas.

Joann worked at John Deere Co., and worked in accounting and was an executive receptionist for Blue Cross Blue Shield.

She was a member of Eastern Star, Eagles of Cape Girardeau and the Elks.

Survivors include husband, Tom Cockrell of Marble Hill; son, Bruce (Dalana) Butler of Adamsville, Tennessee; two daughters, Vicky Anthony of Brevard, North Carolina, and Michelle Murphree of Memphis, Tennessee; sister, Patricia Gerbinsky of Florida; six grandchildren, Brandee Millington of Memphis, Jason (Megan) Butler of Cape Girardeau, Jessica (Jakob) Fann of Brentwood, Tennessee, Kyle (Marissa) Butler of Adamsville, Laurie (Jeff) Jarnigan of Alamo, Tennessee, and Alexis Anthony of Texas; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.