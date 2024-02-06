All sections
ObituariesSeptember 30, 2024

Joann Cockrell, 88, of Marble Hill, passed away on September 29, 2024. A former John Deere employee and Blue Cross Blue Shield executive receptionist, she leaves behind her husband, three children, and numerous grandchildren.

MARBLE HILL — Joann C. Cockrell, 88, of Marble Hill died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at her home.

She was born Dec. 15, 1935, in Trumann, Arkansas, to Charles Frederick and Ara Bryant Thompson. She and Tom Cockrell were married Dec. 3, 1997, in Blytheville, Arkansas.

Joann worked at John Deere Co., and worked in accounting and was an executive receptionist for Blue Cross Blue Shield.

She was a member of Eastern Star, Eagles of Cape Girardeau and the Elks.

Survivors include husband, Tom Cockrell of Marble Hill; son, Bruce (Dalana) Butler of Adamsville, Tennessee; two daughters, Vicky Anthony of Brevard, North Carolina, and Michelle Murphree of Memphis, Tennessee; sister, Patricia Gerbinsky of Florida; six grandchildren, Brandee Millington of Memphis, Jason (Megan) Butler of Cape Girardeau, Jessica (Jakob) Fann of Brentwood, Tennessee, Kyle (Marissa) Butler of Adamsville, Laurie (Jeff) Jarnigan of Alamo, Tennessee, and Alexis Anthony of Texas; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Carl Palmer officiating. Burial will be at Malden Memorial Park Cemetery in Malden.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

