Joan Evans

Joan Marie Thanel Evans, 70, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 25, 1953, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Harold Fredrick Thanel and Ethel Esther Louise Herbolsheimer. Joan and Michael Bruce Evans were married Nov. 22, 1974, in Cape Girardeau County.

Joan attended Norfolk Senior High. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

She worked for the City of Jackson for 20 years as the director of information technology. She was widely known as “Godmother” to many who worked with her. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed traveling, bird watching and reading books. She was known for her wit and sense of humor; family and friends will miss her sharp comments.

Loving survivors include her five children, Maria (Brian Suchman) Evans, Amos (Kendra) Evans, Jerry (Heather) Evans, Charlie (Shelby) Evans and Emma (Tyler Wolfsberger) Evans; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Fred (Diane) Thanel and Kit (Debra Ferguson-Thanel) Thanel; and sister, Liz (Bob Jarrett) Thanel.