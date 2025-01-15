Jesse Bolen

Jesse Ray Bolen, 82, of Cape Girardeau passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at his home.

Jesse was born April 3, 1942, in Cape Girardeau to John and Ethel Kitchen Bolen. He and Mary Ann Kohnen were married Nov. 19, 1966, in Cape Girardeau. She preceded him in death Oct. 27, 2017.

He was a 1960 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He attended First Pentecostal Church in Cape Girardeau. He was a member of Union Association Local 562 for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Capahas Field Committee.

Jesse was well known for being manager of the Capahas baseball team, having a record of 1,514 wins and only 409 losses. He was ranked sixth in history for the all-time leading wins for semi-pro baseball league. He was National Sportsman of the Year in 1978, and Cape Girardeau Jaycees Man of the Year, also in 1978. He was inducted into the Southeast Missouri Hall of Fame in 1993, Indiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2000, Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000, National Baseball Congress Hall of Fame in 2008 and St. Louis Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017. He was also in the Mon Clair League Hall of Fame. He was most proud of the Capahas team being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Loving survivors include two sons, Jess R. (Julie) Bolen Jr. and Tommy (Nicole) Bolen; two daughters, Kimberly (Darren) Moore and Michele Bolen; three sisters, Neva Bolen, Karen Lewis and Shirley Lohmann; eight grandchildren, Michael (Jami) Troth, Brooke (Chad) Evans, Johnny (Codi) Troth, T.J. Bolen, Ty Bolen, Annette Bolen, Aaron Denson and Cody Hagen; and three great-grandchildren, Jayce Troth, Brody Troth and Blakely Troth.