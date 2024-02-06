BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Gerald Brian "Jerry" Krause, 60, of Broken Arrow passed away, surrounded by family, at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He was a longtime resident of Atlanta, before moving to Broken Arrow in 2018.
Jerry was born Aug. 12, 1964, in Cape Girardeau, the son of L. Gaylen and Jean Baierbach Krause.
Jerry graduated from Jackson High School in 1982 and attended Mineral Area College on a baseball scholarship before transferring to Murray (Kentucky) State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism.
Jerry began his career as a sports cameraman with HSE Sports in Arlington, Texas, working one season for the Texas Rangers. The following season, he was hired by Turner Broadcasting/TBS/TNT Sports, where he worked 27 years as a cameraman. Throughout his career, Jerry filmed thousands of live sporting events for television broadcasts, capturing the action on the field, court and other venues, as well as audience reaction. Dedication to his career was also demonstrated by Jerry being one of only four employees to work every Atlanta Braves’ home game played at Turner Field between 1997-2016. Jerry’s gift as a camera operator earned him two Emmy Awards. He also was privileged to work the International Goodwill Games (2001) and two Olympic Games (Atlanta 1996 and Nagano, Japan, 1998). In recent years, Jerry performed contract work for Fox Sports and ESPN.
Jerry was an avid sports fan, not only in his career, but also as a spectator. He especially loved baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves being his favorites. He loved the outdoors, fishing, golf, family pets and spending time with his family. He was a member of First Baptist Church Broken Arrow since 2020.
He is survived by his sister, Susan (Tim) McDowell of Jackson; brother, Scott (Carrie) of Broken Arrow; stepfather, Bennie Hinkle of Dongola, Illinois; nephews, Brett (Laura) McDowell, Blake (Rhea) McDowell and Taylor McDowell; nieces, Alynna (Cody) Hillman and Hadyn Krause; great-niece, Eleanor McDowell; and great-nephews, Brantley McDowell, Eli McDowell and Oliver McDowell. Jerry is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and because he was a friend to many, an endless number of friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, L. Gaylen Krause and Jean Krause Hinkle; uncles, Loren Krause, Gary Krause and Gilbert Krause; aunts, Sue Alley and Kay Krause; and cousin, Christine Krause.
Services are under the direction of Garrett Funeral Home in Broken Arrow. Celebration of life services will be held in both Broken Arrow and Jackson on separate dates: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at First Baptist Church in Broken Arrow and 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Kimbeland Country Club in Jackson. There will be a private family burial at a later date at Hinkle Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to John 3:16 Mission, either online or by mail to: John 3:16 Mission, Attn: Development, 575 N. 39th W. Avenue, Tulsa, OK, 74127. Donations may also be left at Garrett Funeral Home, 222 W. Broadway Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012.
