BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Gerald Brian "Jerry" Krause, 60, of Broken Arrow passed away, surrounded by family, at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He was a longtime resident of Atlanta, before moving to Broken Arrow in 2018.

Jerry was born Aug. 12, 1964, in Cape Girardeau, the son of L. Gaylen and Jean Baierbach Krause.

Jerry graduated from Jackson High School in 1982 and attended Mineral Area College on a baseball scholarship before transferring to Murray (Kentucky) State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism.

Jerry began his career as a sports cameraman with HSE Sports in Arlington, Texas, working one season for the Texas Rangers. The following season, he was hired by Turner Broadcasting/TBS/TNT Sports, where he worked 27 years as a cameraman. Throughout his career, Jerry filmed thousands of live sporting events for television broadcasts, capturing the action on the field, court and other venues, as well as audience reaction. Dedication to his career was also demonstrated by Jerry being one of only four employees to work every Atlanta Braves’ home game played at Turner Field between 1997-2016. Jerry’s gift as a camera operator earned him two Emmy Awards. He also was privileged to work the International Goodwill Games (2001) and two Olympic Games (Atlanta 1996 and Nagano, Japan, 1998). In recent years, Jerry performed contract work for Fox Sports and ESPN.