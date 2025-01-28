Jeremiah Jamieson

Jeremiah W. Jamieson, 85, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at Ratliff Care Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Sept. 22, 1939, in Sikeston to James and Sylvia Davis Jamieson. He married Diane Thompson on Feb. 16, 1985, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

He worked for Southeast Missouri State University, and he was a member of First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Jeremiah was the loving husband of Diane Jamieson; and is also survived by their two sons, Mackinzie “Mac” Jamieson of Cape Girardeau and Peter Bohenek of Foothill Ranch, California; their daughter, Deana Bohenek of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania; a brother, William “Bill” Jamieson of Burfordville; and six grandchildren.