ObituariesJanuary 22, 2025

Janet McGhee

Janet Sue McGhee, a former Cape Girardeau Police Department secretary, passed away at 84. Survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her graveside service will be Jan. 25.

Janet McGhee
Janet McGhee

Janet Sue McGhee of Jackson, daughter of William and Fern Sample Vickery, was born July 19, 1940, in Chaffee and departed her life Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau at the age of 84.

She was a former secretary/dispatcher at Cape Girardeau Police Department, and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include one son, James Todd McGhee of Festus; three daughters, Kandall Crail of Scott City, Shannon Burden of Whitewater and Ashley McGhee of Jackson; one brother, Bill Vickery of Cape Girardeau; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several additional family members.

Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by one sister, Lana Vickery; and her longtime companion, Terry Godwin.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Union Park Cemetery in Chaffee.

Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

