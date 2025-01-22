Janet McGhee

Janet Sue McGhee of Jackson, daughter of William and Fern Sample Vickery, was born July 19, 1940, in Chaffee and departed her life Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau at the age of 84.

She was a former secretary/dispatcher at Cape Girardeau Police Department, and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include one son, James Todd McGhee of Festus; three daughters, Kandall Crail of Scott City, Shannon Burden of Whitewater and Ashley McGhee of Jackson; one brother, Bill Vickery of Cape Girardeau; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several additional family members.