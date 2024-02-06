Janet Brickhaus

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Janet Sharon Brickhaus, 78, of Riverview went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2024, at The Meridian at Brandon in Tampa, Florida.

She was born July 8, 1946, in Perryville to Henry and Emma Deimund Loberg.

She and Donald Ferdinand Brickhaus were married May 27, 1967, in Perryville, Missouri.

Janet was a homemaker, a licensed beautician and a career military spouse. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. She also excelled at baking, sewing and crafting.

She loved the Lord and accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at the age of 25 and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Avon Park, Florida.