ObituariesJuly 23, 2024

Janet Brickhaus

Janet Brickhaus, 78, of Riverview, FL, passed away on July 15, 2024. A devoted homemaker, beautician, and military spouse, she cherished her family and faith. Services to be held on July 26 in Cape Girardeau.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Janet Sharon Brickhaus, 78, of Riverview went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2024, at The Meridian at Brandon in Tampa, Florida.

She was born July 8, 1946, in Perryville to Henry and Emma Deimund Loberg.

She and Donald Ferdinand Brickhaus were married May 27, 1967, in Perryville, Missouri.

Janet was a homemaker, a licensed beautician and a career military spouse. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. She also excelled at baking, sewing and crafting.

She loved the Lord and accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at the age of 25 and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Avon Park, Florida.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Ferdinand Brickhaus of Riverview; daughter, Dana Sue Lane of Riverview; son, Duane Ray Brickhaus of Lithia, Florida; and grandchildren, Courtney Brooke Lane, Danielle Rae Brickhaus, Brendan Joseph Lane, David Ryan Brickhaus, Joshua Riley Brickhaus and Jessica Ruth Brickhaus. She is also survived by one brother, Dewey Dewitt Loberg of Godfrey, Illinois.

Janet was preceded in death by her father, Henry August Loberg; mother, Emma Louise Deimund Loberg; infant sister, Karen Rae Loberg; and brother, William Ludwig Deimund.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor David Pringle officiating. Burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

