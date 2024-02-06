James Sutterer

PERRYVILLE — James "Jim" Sutterer, 76, of Perryville died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, with family by his side.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, and will continue from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the church, with the Rev. Joe Geders, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Military honors will be provided by Delta Team and VFW Post No. 4282.
Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
