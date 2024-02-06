All sections
September 30, 2024

James Sutterer

James "Jim" Sutterer, 76, of Perryville, passed away on Sept. 25, 2024. Visitation and funeral details announced, with services at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and burial at Mount Hope Cemetery.

PERRYVILLE — James "Jim" Sutterer, 76, of Perryville died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, with family by his side.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, and will continue from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the church, with the Rev. Joe Geders, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Military honors will be provided by Delta Team and VFW Post No. 4282.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Southeast Missourian
