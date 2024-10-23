James Poston

James Lynn Poston, 84, of Cape Girardeau passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at the local Missouri Veterans Home.

Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend, whose warmth and charm touched everyone he met. To know him was to love him; his quick wit and laughter lit up every room he entered.

Jim was born March 12, 1940, in Cape Girardeau to Lynn and Virginia Poston. His childhood was spent with his family on West Rodney Lane in Cape Girardeau, where he shared an attic bedroom with his four brothers.

He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1958 and attended college before serving as a proud, active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force beginning in 1961. He received military training at Greenville AFB in Mississippi and was deployed to Germany during the Cold War. Once he completed reserve duty, Jim was honorably discharged.

He married Sandra Sheppard in 1965, and the couple had two children, Tracy and Sean Poston. Following his divorce, Jim remained a devoted father, offering unconditional love and actively engaging with his children throughout his entire life.

Jim found love again and married Marilyn Volkerding at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau on Sept. 14, 1990. He embraced Marilyn's children, Juli Cook and Stacy Volkerding, as his own.

Jim cherished dancing with his wife, trips to the Pacific Ocean and creating memories at cozy bed and breakfasts. He found joy in spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Jim’s weekday afternoons might be filled with paint by numbers, reading one of his many newspapers or a suspense novel, watching westerns or a college football game, hobbies that made him happy. Sundays were for drives after Mass, which he greatly enjoyed. His spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Poston; four brothers, John Poston, Tom (Jane) Poston, Larry (Sharon) Poston and Dave Poston; daughter, Tracy (Terry) Shows; son, Sean (Cindy) Poston; stepdaughter, Juli (Alan) Cook; stepdaughter-in-law, Millie Volkerding; and seven grandchildren, Austin and Mason Cook, Hannah, Grace and Nicholas Shows, and Glenn and Heather Volkerding.