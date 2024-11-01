All sections
ObituariesNovember 1, 2024

James Lingle

James "Gus" Lingle, 86, of Jackson passed away Oct. 31, 2024. A devoted family man and Air Force veteran, he's survived by his wife Rose, six children and numerous grandchildren.

James Ronald “Gus” Lingle, 86, of Jackson passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

James was born May 11, 1938, to Floyd and Nona Tweedy Lingle in Wolf Lake, Illinois. He and Rose Buehrle were married Nov. 27, 1965, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.

James was inducted in the U.S. Air Force in 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1964. He was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral Parish and a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council 1111.

James enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren.

Loving survivors include his wife of 58 years, Rose Lingle; three sons, Brian (Rebecca) Lingle, Jeremy (Trisha) Lingle and Matthew (Becca) Lingle; three daughters, Mauri Westrich, Jacki Ainsworth and Becki Holland; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren and two on the way.

James was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Bobbie and Bud Pearce; and an infant brother John.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Ford and Sons Sprigg Street Funeral Home, with parish prayers at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary's Cathedral, with the Rev. Jesse Hiett officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bob and Bernice Buehrle Scholarship Fund at Notre Dame Regional High School.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

