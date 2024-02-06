Iverne Glass, 92, of Jackson passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at her home.

Born Feb. 29, 1932, in Doniphan, Iverne lived a life dedicated to education, family and her community.

A beloved elementary school teacher, Iverne taught at Franklin and Alma Schrader schools within the Cape Girardeau Public Schools system for 25 years. Known for her unwavering patience, kindness and passion for learning, she made a lasting impact on countless students over the course of her teaching career. Her commitment to shaping young minds remains an enduring part of her legacy.

Iverne is survived by her son, Kevin Glass (Ann), and her daughter, Marilyn Perego (Kevin). She was a proud grandmother to Neil Glass, Kyle Glass, Kent Glass, Andy Glass, Matthew Perego, Jenny Retallick and Paige Fletcher. She cherished the time spent with her 11 great-grandchildren.