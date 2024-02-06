All sections
ObituariesOctober 1, 2024

Iverne Glass

Iverne Glass, 92, beloved teacher and community pillar, passed away peacefully at her Jackson, Missouri home on September 29, 2024. Her legacy of education and family will be honored at services on October 4.

Iverne Glass, 92, of Jackson passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at her home.

Born Feb. 29, 1932, in Doniphan, Iverne lived a life dedicated to education, family and her community.

A beloved elementary school teacher, Iverne taught at Franklin and Alma Schrader schools within the Cape Girardeau Public Schools system for 25 years. Known for her unwavering patience, kindness and passion for learning, she made a lasting impact on countless students over the course of her teaching career. Her commitment to shaping young minds remains an enduring part of her legacy.

Iverne is survived by her son, Kevin Glass (Ann), and her daughter, Marilyn Perego (Kevin). She was a proud grandmother to Neil Glass, Kyle Glass, Kent Glass, Andy Glass, Matthew Perego, Jenny Retallick and Paige Fletcher. She cherished the time spent with her 11 great-grandchildren.

Iverne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; son, Ron; and brother, Floyd Lynxwiler.

Her presence, wisdom and loving spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will immediately follow at noon. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

