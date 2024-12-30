Helen Knight Ham passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at age of 94 at Barathaven Assisted Living Center in Dardenne Prairie.

Daughter of the late George and Edith (Baker) Knight, she was born Helen Annette Knight on May 7, 1930, in Bernie. Her family moved between many Southeast Missouri towns before settling in Illmo. Helen graduated from Illmo High School in 1948.

On Nov. 5, 1949, Helen married the love of her life, Clarence Levi Ham. They were married for 65 years. Helen and Levi had one daughter, Peggy (James) Tucker, of O’Fallon and two grandchildren, Erin King of Florissant and Justin (Melissa) Tucker of Frisco, Texas. They were also proud great-grandparents to Everett King, Eleanor King, Owen Tucker, Harper Tucker and McKenna Tucker.

Helen and Levi moved to Granite City, Illinois, after their marriage, where they lived until the mid-1990s. At that time, they returned to their roots and moved to a new home in Kelso. Levi passed away March 23, 2015.

Helen will be remembered for her love of cooking, decorating and sewing. She had an intense interest in researching her family’s history. Helen wrote a book for her grandchildren so they would become familiar with their ancestors. Above all else, however, was faith in the Lord and her commitment to her church.