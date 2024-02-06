All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesNovember 14, 2024

Harold Phillips

Harold W. Phillips, 87, a lifelong cattle farmer and Army National Guard veteran from Cape Girardeau, passed away Nov. 10, 2024. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Harold Phillips
Harold Phillips
story image illustation

Harold W. Phillips, 87, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Cape Girardeau to Walter and Virginia Heise Phillips. He and Erna Meier were married June 19, 1964, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

He served eight years in the Army National Guard.

He was a lifelong cattle farmer. He loved horses and horseback riding. He was a member of the Jackson Trailriders and Tennessee Walking Pleasure Horse Club of Missouri. He was a past member of the Egypt Mills Antique Tractor Club. He loved camping and traveling, especially in Colorado. He was baptized and confirmed at Hanover Lutheran Church. After marriage, he joined Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. He retired from AmerenUE.

Survivors include his wife, Erna Phillips; two daughters, Brenda Phillips of Cape Girardeau and Sarah (Steve) Aufdenberg of Jackson; four grandchildren, Jacob Aufdenberg of Seattle, Hannah Aufdenberg of Jackson, Zachary (Jessica Kucera) Aufdenberg of Jackson and Caleb (Emily Dodd) Aufdenberg of Jackson; a great-grandchild, Ryder Aufdenberg; and sister, Viola Bock.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ralph E. Phillips and Gene W. Phillips; sister, Anna Lee Eggiman.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will be at 11 am Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Douglas Breite officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or charity of choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 15
Gilbert Skipper
ObituariesNov. 14
Michael Bollinger
ObituariesNov. 14
Juanita Irwin
ObituariesNov. 14
Rose Winschel

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Rebecca Puchbauer
ObituariesNov. 13
Rebecca Puchbauer
Earnest Bird
ObituariesNov. 12
Earnest Bird
Thelma Haertling
ObituariesNov. 12
Thelma Haertling
Nancy Mantz
ObituariesNov. 12
Nancy Mantz
Gary Martin
ObituariesNov. 12
Gary Martin
Elaine Ruehling
ObituariesNov. 12
Elaine Ruehling
Gary Martin
ObituariesNov. 11
Gary Martin
Harold Phillips
ObituariesNov. 11
Harold Phillips
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy