Harold Phillips

Harold W. Phillips, 87, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Cape Girardeau to Walter and Virginia Heise Phillips. He and Erna Meier were married June 19, 1964, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

He served eight years in the Army National Guard.

He was a lifelong cattle farmer. He loved horses and horseback riding. He was a member of the Jackson Trailriders and Tennessee Walking Pleasure Horse Club of Missouri. He was a past member of the Egypt Mills Antique Tractor Club. He loved camping and traveling, especially in Colorado. He was baptized and confirmed at Hanover Lutheran Church. After marriage, he joined Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. He retired from AmerenUE.

Survivors include his wife, Erna Phillips; two daughters, Brenda Phillips of Cape Girardeau and Sarah (Steve) Aufdenberg of Jackson; four grandchildren, Jacob Aufdenberg of Seattle, Hannah Aufdenberg of Jackson, Zachary (Jessica Kucera) Aufdenberg of Jackson and Caleb (Emily Dodd) Aufdenberg of Jackson; a great-grandchild, Ryder Aufdenberg; and sister, Viola Bock.