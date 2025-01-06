Glenda Bullinger

CHAFFEE – Glenda Faye Bullinger, 88, of Chaffee entered the presence of the Lord Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

She was born April 6, 1936, in Chaffee to Violet Cox Green Hampton and Joseph William Green. She was loved by her stepfather, Jason Hampton. Glenda married Norman Gene Bullinger, her loving husband and life travel partner, on June 9, 1956. All preceded her death.

Glenda loved the Lord and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church for 67 years.

She graduated from St. Francis Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in 1959. In 1966, she was honored to be elected to serve as president of Missouri Society of Radiologic Technologists. Glenda worked as a radiologic technologist for 12 years, before retiring to spend more time raising her children and serving in the Girl Scouts, PTA, Chaffee Band and Athletics Boosters.

When Norman retired from Burlington Northern Railroad in 1995, they traveled in their fifth wheel, fishing for every species of fish across America and Canada. Glenda even persuaded Norman to fly across the ocean to tour Europe for several weeks.