Glenda Bullinger

CHAFFEE – Glenda Faye Bullinger, 88, of Chaffee entered the presence of the Lord Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
She was born April 6, 1936, in Chaffee to Violet Cox Green Hampton and Joseph William Green. She was loved by her stepfather, Jason Hampton. Glenda married Norman Gene Bullinger, her loving husband and life travel partner, on June 9, 1956. All preceded her death.
Glenda loved the Lord and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church for 67 years.
She graduated from St. Francis Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in 1959. In 1966, she was honored to be elected to serve as president of Missouri Society of Radiologic Technologists. Glenda worked as a radiologic technologist for 12 years, before retiring to spend more time raising her children and serving in the Girl Scouts, PTA, Chaffee Band and Athletics Boosters.
When Norman retired from Burlington Northern Railroad in 1995, they traveled in their fifth wheel, fishing for every species of fish across America and Canada. Glenda even persuaded Norman to fly across the ocean to tour Europe for several weeks.
Glenda was passionate about cooking, fishing and traveling. She was happiest in her RV, pulled into a campsite by a river, grilling fresh trout or salmon for dinner surrounded by friends and family.
Loving survivors include her daughter, Michelle "Shelly" (Don) Voelker of Maui, Hawaii; daughter-in-law, JoBeth Bullinger of Jackson; grandchildren, Matthew Christian Bullinger of Chaffee and Pamela Voelker (Fernando Bucaro) of Minneapolis; and many cherished friends made along the way.
Loved family members who also preceded her death are her beloved son, Michael Gene Bullinger, and granddaughter, Lauren Michael Bullinger.
For the past three years, Glenda has happily resided at Chaffee Nursing Center, where the loving and caring staff became family to her. She was affectionately dubbed, “trouble” by her caregivers due to her mischievous banter, candid remarks and contagious laughter.
At a later date, a celebration of life will be held at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee. Following the service, Glenda will be joining Norman in internment at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield. The time and date of the celebration will be published in the newspaper and on social media platforms. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.