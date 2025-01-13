Glen Eggimann

Glen P. Eggimann, 89, of Jackson passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Villas of Jackson.

He was born Dec. 28, 1935, in Cape Girardeau County to Elmer and Ernestine Eggimann. He was raised on a farm in Whitewater and was a 1953 graduate of Delta High School.

Glen and JerLee I. Steeg were married Oct. 13, 1956, at Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville. They had been married 42 years when JerLee passed away May 11, 1999.

Glen worked at Lenco and retired from Procter & Gamble after 27 years of employment.

Glen enjoyed restoring antique tractors, dancing and playing cards and bingo.

Loving survivors include his children, Jeff (Renda) Eggimann, Connie (Kevin) Brown and Barry (Donna) Eggimann, all of Jackson; grandchildren, Tyler Eggimann of Jackson, Matthew (Kaitlyn) Brown of Washington and Jennifer (Alex) Taylor of Nixa; two great-grandchildren, Isabelle Brown and Jack Eggimann; a brother, August R. “Ray” (Della) Eggimann of Florissant; and several nieces and nephews.