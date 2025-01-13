Glen Eggimann

Glen P. Eggimann, 89, of Jackson passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Villas of Jackson.
He was born Dec. 28, 1935, in Cape Girardeau County to Elmer and Ernestine Eggimann. He was raised on a farm in Whitewater and was a 1953 graduate of Delta High School.
Glen and JerLee I. Steeg were married Oct. 13, 1956, at Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville. They had been married 42 years when JerLee passed away May 11, 1999.
Glen worked at Lenco and retired from Procter & Gamble after 27 years of employment.
Glen enjoyed restoring antique tractors, dancing and playing cards and bingo.
Loving survivors include his children, Jeff (Renda) Eggimann, Connie (Kevin) Brown and Barry (Donna) Eggimann, all of Jackson; grandchildren, Tyler Eggimann of Jackson, Matthew (Kaitlyn) Brown of Washington and Jennifer (Alex) Taylor of Nixa; two great-grandchildren, Isabelle Brown and Jack Eggimann; a brother, August R. “Ray” (Della) Eggimann of Florissant; and several nieces and nephews.
JerLee’s surviving family includes a brother, Lee (late Cheryl) Steeg Jr. of Jackson; her brother-in-law, Joe (late Janet) Lowes of Jackson; and nieces and nephews.
Glen was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Melvin (Anna Lee) Eggimann and Farrell (Lula Mae) Eggimann; JerLee’s parents, Lee Gus and Irene Boren Steeg Sr.; sisters, Janet Lowes and Betty Crites; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Steeg.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time Saturday, Jan. 18, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Joshua Schmidt will conduct the funeral at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests Jackson Senior Center, St. Paul Lutheran Church or the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Glen’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
