ObituariesJanuary 14, 2025

Forrest Ice

Forrest Lee Ice, a dedicated farmer from Miller City, Illinois, passed away at 89, surrounded by family. A respected community member, he served in the National Guard and cherished his family deeply.

Forrest Ice
Forrest Ice
story image illustation

Forrest Lee Ice, 89, of Cape Girardeau passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 9, 1935, in Miller City, Illinois, to James F. and Anna Pearl Davison Ice.

Forrest’s deep commitment to the land defined much of his life. As a lifelong farmer in Miller City, he worked tirelessly supporting his family and making a lasting impact on the local farming community. His steadfast work ethic, love for God and quiet wisdom were evident to all who knew him. He is remembered for his humor, his storytelling and his love for playing games with his family, who were the center of his world. He took great pride in their accomplishments and wellbeing.

In addition to his work on the farm, Forrest served his country with distinction in the Illinois National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve from 1955 through 1963.

Forrest was preceded in death by his parents and by his son-in-law, Glenn Shelby.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Laura Jo Worthington Ice; their three children, Stephanie (Tim) Gibson, Eric Lee Ice and Elizabeth Maria Shelby (Robert Champion); two grandchildren, Daniel Forrest (Courtney) Johnston and Madison Leigh Shelby; and two great-grandchildren, Haley and Archer Johnston. He is also survived by his sister, Beatrice Williams.

His passing leaves a profound void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

To honor Forrest’s wishes, no memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to all those who have offered their love and support during this difficult time.

Forrest’s memory will endure in the hearts of those who loved him. May he rest in peace and may his legacy live on forever.

The cremation of Forrest Lee Ice will be handled by the staff of Crain Funeral Home

Crain Funeral Home in Cairo, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Southeast Missourian
