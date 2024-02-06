Everett Rhodes

Everett Ray Rhodes, 69, of Jackson passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at Evelyn’s House Hospice Care with his wife by his side. He was born Jan. 7, 1955, in Anna, Illinois, the son of Billie L. and Connie Lucille Gibson Rhodes.

Everett graduated from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and dedicated more than 40 years to serving others as a physical therapy assistant at various hospitals and long-term care centers. He was highly regarded for his skill and friendly demeanor as a caregiver.

In 1982, he married his best friend and the love of his life. Everett and Sarah enjoyed 42 years of marriage and raised a family, which was his greatest joy. Everett had a robust love of the outdoors that he instilled in his sons, taking them hiking, camping, swimming and canoeing. Those pursuits continue to play a prominent role in each of their lives today. In recent years, Everett and Sarah became passionate travelers and enjoyed going on cruises with family and friends.

Everett was a Godly man, and his Pentecostal faith served him well throughout his lifetime. He was a Christian in all aspects of being. His gentle kindness, patience and loving heart were apparent to all who knew him; he lived in the service of others — to his wife, his children, his parents, friends and patients. A lifelong gospel music lover, he touched many people with his singing in church services over the years.

Everett is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Rhodes of Jackson; three sons, Shannon (Melissa) Rhodes of St. Louis, Kyle Rhodes of Durango, Colorado, and Levi Rhodes of Asheville, North Carolina; brother, Stanley (Barbara) Rhodes of Herrin, Illinois; niece, Tina (Frank) Price of West Plains; mother-in-law, Judy Hillis; father-in-law, Bob Hillis, both of Poplar Bluff; other extended family and friends.