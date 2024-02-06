Enid Schearf

SIKESTON — Enid Alice Schearf, daughter of Chester Wesley Campbell and Norma Ethel Robins Schearf, was born June 26, 1931, and departed her life Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at her home in Sikeston at the age of 93 years.
She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Delta. Enid was very active in the church, serving as a youth Sunday school teacher for several years.
On Feb. 26, 1949, she was united in marriage to Phillip “Gene” Schearf in Chaffee. He preceded her in death Jan. 23, 2020.
Survivors include one brother, Wesley Campbell of Cape Girardeau; sister, Judy Schearf of Cape Girardeau; son-in-law, Mitchell Jackson of Sikeston; daughter-in-law, Blinda Schearf; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband and parents, Enid was preceded in death by one son, Garry Schearf; two daughters, Cindy Lynne Jackson and Susan Kay Criddle; two brothers, Merle Campbell and Lynuel Campbell; one sister, Betty Lincecum; and by one grandson, Christopher Schearf.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mitchell Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Morley Cemetery in Morley.
Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneral chapels.com.
