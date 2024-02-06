Enid Schearf

SIKESTON — Enid Alice Schearf, daughter of Chester Wesley Campbell and Norma Ethel Robins Schearf, was born June 26, 1931, and departed her life Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at her home in Sikeston at the age of 93 years.

She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Delta. Enid was very active in the church, serving as a youth Sunday school teacher for several years.

On Feb. 26, 1949, she was united in marriage to Phillip “Gene” Schearf in Chaffee. He preceded her in death Jan. 23, 2020.

Survivors include one brother, Wesley Campbell of Cape Girardeau; sister, Judy Schearf of Cape Girardeau; son-in-law, Mitchell Jackson of Sikeston; daughter-in-law, Blinda Schearf; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.