All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesNovember 18, 2024

Enid Schearf

Enid Alice Schearf, a dedicated homemaker and church member, passed away at 93. Survived by her family, she leaves a legacy of faith and service. Visitation on Nov. 20 in Chaffee.

Enid Schearf
Enid Schearf

SIKESTON — Enid Alice Schearf, daughter of Chester Wesley Campbell and Norma Ethel Robins Schearf, was born June 26, 1931, and departed her life Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at her home in Sikeston at the age of 93 years.

She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Delta. Enid was very active in the church, serving as a youth Sunday school teacher for several years.

On Feb. 26, 1949, she was united in marriage to Phillip “Gene” Schearf in Chaffee. He preceded her in death Jan. 23, 2020.

Survivors include one brother, Wesley Campbell of Cape Girardeau; sister, Judy Schearf of Cape Girardeau; son-in-law, Mitchell Jackson of Sikeston; daughter-in-law, Blinda Schearf; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Besides her husband and parents, Enid was preceded in death by one son, Garry Schearf; two daughters, Cindy Lynne Jackson and Susan Kay Criddle; two brothers, Merle Campbell and Lynuel Campbell; one sister, Betty Lincecum; and by one grandson, Christopher Schearf.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.

Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mitchell Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Morley Cemetery in Morley.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneral chapels.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 18
Daniel Hahn
ObituariesNov. 18
Betty Buhs
ObituariesNov. 18
Rev. David Johnson
ObituariesNov. 18
Elbert Hadler

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Michael Bodine
ObituariesNov. 18
Michael Bodine
Kimberly Younce
ObituariesNov. 18
Kimberly Younce
Jerry Bennett
ObituariesNov. 16
Jerry Bennett
Roland Deschenes
ObituariesNov. 15
Roland Deschenes
Mike and Joan Evans
ObituariesNov. 15
Mike and Joan Evans
Bernard Heath
ObituariesNov. 15
Bernard Heath
Gilbert Skipper
ObituariesNov. 15
Gilbert Skipper
Michael Bollinger
ObituariesNov. 14
Michael Bollinger
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy