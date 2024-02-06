Elmer Heisserer

Elmer Lawrence Heisserer, son of the late Joseph P. Heisserer and Colletta L. Glastetter Heisserer was born Feb. 10, 1943 in St. Louis and departed his life Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 81 years.

In 1953, his family moved to settle in New Hamburg. Elmer went to work for Drury Co. as an iron worker in 1961. He continued to work for 30 years there, and in his later years he did maintenance for Montgomery Bank for 10 years.

Heisserer was a lifelong member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and a lifelong contributor to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and in his spare time he found enjoyment hunting and fishing. Elmer had a love and a talent for woodworking and fixing things that challenged his creative ingenuity.

On Sept. 14, 1963, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Harriet “Sue” McIntyre at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. She survives of the home in New Hamburg.

Besides his wife, survivors include one daughter, Tina Higdon of New Hamburg; four sons, Derick (Cheryl) Heisserer of Kelso, Shawn (Kyle) Heisserer of New Hamburg, Craig (Martina) Heisserer of Cape Girardeau and Cory (Tina) Heisserer of Kelso; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren with one on the way; four sisters, Dorothy Menz, Anna (Fred) Bollinger, Helen Cleary, and Kathy (Brian) Boesch; one brother, Ralph (Debbie) Heisserer; and two sisters-in-law, Clare and Sharon Heisserer.