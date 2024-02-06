Ella Amelunke

Ella Mae Amelunke, 83, of Whitewater passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Advance Assisted Living in Advance.

She was born Jan. 15, 1941, in Whitewater, daughter of Leonard and Lucille Chapman Scholz. She and Charles Amelunke were married April 5, 1961.

Loving survivors include her husband, Charles Amelunke of Whitewater; son, Randy Amelunke of Cape Girardeau; siblings, Lenard (Shellie) Scholz of Gorham, Illinois; Willa Dee (Terry) Homan and Wilma Lee Meade, both of Murphysboro, Illinois; and Doris Ann Crites of Jackson; four grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Amelunke; and siblings, Betty Jo Crowden, Edith Sachse and Raydean Scholz.