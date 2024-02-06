All sections
ObituariesSeptember 20, 2024

Ella Amelunke

Ella Mae Amelunke, 83, of Whitewater, passed away on Sept. 19, 2024. She leaves behind her husband, Charles, and son, Randy. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Sept. 23 at McCombs Funeral Home.

story image illustation

Ella Mae Amelunke, 83, of Whitewater passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Advance Assisted Living in Advance.

She was born Jan. 15, 1941, in Whitewater, daughter of Leonard and Lucille Chapman Scholz. She and Charles Amelunke were married April 5, 1961.

Loving survivors include her husband, Charles Amelunke of Whitewater; son, Randy Amelunke of Cape Girardeau; siblings, Lenard (Shellie) Scholz of Gorham, Illinois; Willa Dee (Terry) Homan and Wilma Lee Meade, both of Murphysboro, Illinois; and Doris Ann Crites of Jackson; four grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Amelunke; and siblings, Betty Jo Crowden, Edith Sachse and Raydean Scholz.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Monday, Sept. 23, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Joe Allen will conduct the funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

The family suggests that contributions be made to the donor's choice of church or charity.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Ella’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

