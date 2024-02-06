All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesNovember 18, 2024

Elbert Hadler

Elbert Hadler, 89, of Perryville, passed away Nov. 14, 2024. A former truck driver and church elder, he leaves behind family and a legacy of community involvement. Services on Nov. 19.

Elbert Hadler
Elbert Hadler

Elbert A. Hadler, 89, of Perryville passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Independence Care Center of Perry County.

He was born Feb. 22, 1935, in Menfro to Henry Paul and Erna A. Schuessler Hadler.

Elbert and Janet Abernathy were married June 25, 1960, at Calvary Baptist Church. She survives him in Perryville.

He retired from Yellow Freight as a truck driver.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville, where he was a former elder and trustee. He was an American Legion Booster member.

Elbert enjoyed camping, boating and antique tractors.

Survivors include his wife; son, Tommy (Jill) Hadler of Cape Girardeau; daughter-in-law, Sherry Hadler of Perryville; brother, Arlin (Sharon) Hadler of Crosstown; three grandchildren, Abby (Dalton) Baer and Andrew Hadler, both of Perryville, and Claire Hadler of Hawaii; and a great-grandchild, Sadie Baer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Elbert was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry Hadler; and five brothers, Eldor, Harold, Delmar "Doc", Arnold "Arnie" and Willard Hadler.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the church, with the Rev. Joseph Schlie officiating. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Perryville.

Memorial contributions may be given to Journey Hospice, Immanuel Lutheran School or Saxony Lutheran High School.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 18
Rev. David Johnson
ObituariesNov. 18
Michael Bodine
ObituariesNov. 18
Kimberly Younce
ObituariesNov. 16
Jerry Bennett

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Roland Deschenes
ObituariesNov. 15
Roland Deschenes
Mike and Joan Evans
ObituariesNov. 15
Mike and Joan Evans
Bernard Heath
ObituariesNov. 15
Bernard Heath
Gilbert Skipper
ObituariesNov. 15
Gilbert Skipper
Michael Bollinger
ObituariesNov. 14
Michael Bollinger
Juanita Irwin
ObituariesNov. 14
Juanita Irwin
Harold Phillips
ObituariesNov. 14
Harold Phillips
Rose Winschel
ObituariesNov. 14
Rose Winschel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy