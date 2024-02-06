Elbert Hadler

Elbert A. Hadler, 89, of Perryville passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Independence Care Center of Perry County.

He was born Feb. 22, 1935, in Menfro to Henry Paul and Erna A. Schuessler Hadler.

Elbert and Janet Abernathy were married June 25, 1960, at Calvary Baptist Church. She survives him in Perryville.

He retired from Yellow Freight as a truck driver.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville, where he was a former elder and trustee. He was an American Legion Booster member.

Elbert enjoyed camping, boating and antique tractors.

Survivors include his wife; son, Tommy (Jill) Hadler of Cape Girardeau; daughter-in-law, Sherry Hadler of Perryville; brother, Arlin (Sharon) Hadler of Crosstown; three grandchildren, Abby (Dalton) Baer and Andrew Hadler, both of Perryville, and Claire Hadler of Hawaii; and a great-grandchild, Sadie Baer.