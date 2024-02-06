Elbert Hadler

Elbert A. Hadler, 89, of Perryville passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Independence Care Center of Perry County.
He was born Feb. 22, 1935, in Menfro to Henry Paul and Erna A. Schuessler Hadler.
Elbert and Janet Abernathy were married June 25, 1960, at Calvary Baptist Church. She survives him in Perryville.
He retired from Yellow Freight as a truck driver.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville, where he was a former elder and trustee. He was an American Legion Booster member.
Elbert enjoyed camping, boating and antique tractors.
Survivors include his wife; son, Tommy (Jill) Hadler of Cape Girardeau; daughter-in-law, Sherry Hadler of Perryville; brother, Arlin (Sharon) Hadler of Crosstown; three grandchildren, Abby (Dalton) Baer and Andrew Hadler, both of Perryville, and Claire Hadler of Hawaii; and a great-grandchild, Sadie Baer.
Elbert was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry Hadler; and five brothers, Eldor, Harold, Delmar "Doc", Arnold "Arnie" and Willard Hadler.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the church, with the Rev. Joseph Schlie officiating. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Perryville.
Memorial contributions may be given to Journey Hospice, Immanuel Lutheran School or Saxony Lutheran High School.
Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
