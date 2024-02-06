Edward Burt

Edward Allen Burt, 79, of Cape Girardeau died early Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast.

He was born March 30, 1945, in Evergreen Park, Illinois, to Edward Allen and Elene Ricci Burt.

He and Mary Alice Swiec were married Sept. 6, 1969, at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Chicago. After 55 years of marriage, he still held Mary Alice's hand every chance he had.

Edward was a quiet man who loved life. His quick wit and broad smile blessed everyone who knew him. Faith and family were immensely important to him. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and an active member of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Burt of Cape Girardeau; two daughters, Sharon (Darren) Baughman of Yorkville, Illinois, and Sue (Dave) Wilde of Cape Girardeau; and a grandchild, Drew Wilde of Cape Girardeau. He leaves four sisters, Mary Zajac of Aurora, Illinois, and Barb Earley, Roberta Reynolds and Rose (Rich) Murphy, all of Oak Lawn, Illinois; a brother-in-law, Ray Swiec of Lemont, Illinois; as well as several nephews, nieces and godchildren. He will be missed by all.