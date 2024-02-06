Dwight Townsend

Dwight Freeman “Pee Wee”/“Woodrow” Townsend, 79, of Tolar, Texas, passed away peacefully at Medical City Fort Worth Hospital in Forth Worth, Texas Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, with his children by his side.
Dwight was born on Jan. 18, 1945, in Brownwood to the Late Freeman “Dobie” and Mary Lee Bowman Townsend.
He attended Advance High school and graduated in 1964 in Advance. He later joined the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1965 to 1969, being honorably discharged.
After returning home from the service, Dwight married Judy Blankenship on Dec. 15, 1969, in Jonesboro, Illinois. She is the mother of his children. He later married Mary Sharpton on Oct. 13, 2001, in Texas. She preceded him in death June 30, 2021.
Dwight traveled with his family and friends from job to job as a pipefitter and liked going to yard sales and the flea markets at Stephenville and Weatherford. He also liked collecting antiques and going on Carnival cruises “the Big Boat” with his family.
Dwight will affectionately be remembered for his quick wit and his infectious sense of humor.
Survivors include his daughters Latasha Tidwell of Advance, Libby (Frank) Potts of Paoli, Oklahoma, and Leisha (Shannon) Keesee of Elmore City, Oklahoma; his grandchildren, Darci Tidwell, Seth (Tammi) Potts, Natalie (James) Keesee and Niki Keesee; great-grandchildren, Piper and Penelope Potts, Autumn Warren; two stepdaughters, Ronda Smith of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Tammy Ford of Tulsa, Oklahoma; 10 stepgrandchildren; 26 great-stepgrandchildren, all from Oklahoma; and nieces and nephews.
Dwight was proceeded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; brother, Douglas Townsend; two sisters, Betty Sue Wilton and Linda Lou Townsend; nephew, Lawrence Chadbourne; stepson Rodney Sharpton; and a stepgranddaughter Casey Burchett.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Morgan Funeral Home in Advance. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bloomfield.
