Dwight Townsend

Dwight Freeman “Pee Wee”/“Woodrow” Townsend, 79, of Tolar, Texas, passed away peacefully at Medical City Fort Worth Hospital in Forth Worth, Texas Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, with his children by his side.

Dwight was born on Jan. 18, 1945, in Brownwood to the Late Freeman “Dobie” and Mary Lee Bowman Townsend.

He attended Advance High school and graduated in 1964 in Advance. He later joined the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1965 to 1969, being honorably discharged.

After returning home from the service, Dwight married Judy Blankenship on Dec. 15, 1969, in Jonesboro, Illinois. She is the mother of his children. He later married Mary Sharpton on Oct. 13, 2001, in Texas. She preceded him in death June 30, 2021.