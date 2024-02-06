All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 9, 2025

Dorothy Polack

Dorothy Virginia Polack, a dedicated educator and founding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, passed away at 95. She leaves behind a legacy of service in the Nell Holcomb School District.

Dorothy Polack
Dorothy Polack

Dorothy Virginia Polack, 95, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the Lutheran Home.

She was born Dec. 16, 1929, in St. Louis to Robert James and Emma Oehler Gillespie. She and Robert J. "Bob" Polack Sr. were married April 18, 1953, in Cape Girardeau.

Dorothy received bachelor's and master's degrees in teaching from Southeast Missouri State University.

Dorothy's teaching career began in Olive Branch, Illinois, for two years and then at Trinity Lutheran School for several years. She then spent most of her career – 30 years – in the Nell Holcomb School District.

She was a founding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, where she was active for many years.

Survivors include one son, Robert J. (Joy Bell) Polack Jr. of Cape Girardeau; grandson, John August Polack of St. Louis; and 18 nieces and nephews.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, John Edward Polack.

Funeral service will be private. Entombment will be at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be given to Saxony Lutheran High School, 2004 Saxony Drive, Jackson, MO 63755.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesJan. 9
Vernalee Mouser
ObituariesJan. 9
Norma Spies
ObituariesJan. 9
Horace Eastman
ObituariesJan. 9
Garrett Bradshaw

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
William Drozda
ObituariesJan. 9
William Drozda
Michael Clark
ObituariesJan. 8
Michael Clark
Linda Hanebrink
ObituariesJan. 8
Linda Hanebrink
John Percy Huston III
ObituariesJan. 8
John Percy Huston III
Opal Kiefer
ObituariesJan. 8
Opal Kiefer
Richard Koch
ObituariesJan. 8
Richard Koch
Edgar McAuley
ObituariesJan. 8
Edgar McAuley
Jeanie Moore
ObituariesJan. 8
Jeanie Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy