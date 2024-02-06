Dorothy Polack

Dorothy Virginia Polack, 95, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the Lutheran Home.

She was born Dec. 16, 1929, in St. Louis to Robert James and Emma Oehler Gillespie. She and Robert J. "Bob" Polack Sr. were married April 18, 1953, in Cape Girardeau.

Dorothy received bachelor's and master's degrees in teaching from Southeast Missouri State University.

Dorothy's teaching career began in Olive Branch, Illinois, for two years and then at Trinity Lutheran School for several years. She then spent most of her career – 30 years – in the Nell Holcomb School District.

She was a founding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, where she was active for many years.

Survivors include one son, Robert J. (Joy Bell) Polack Jr. of Cape Girardeau; grandson, John August Polack of St. Louis; and 18 nieces and nephews.