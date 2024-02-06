Donald Talley

Donald Willard Talley, 94, of Jackson, formerly of Cape Girardeau, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at the home of one of his daughters in Cape Girardeau, surrounded by his family.

Don was born July 10, 1930, in Cape Girardeau County to Willard and Della Statler Talley. He and Lorene Sawyer were married June 4, 1949, in Millersville. They had been married 64 years when Lorene passed away July 1, 2013.

Don was a 1949 graduate of Jackson High School. He was employed by the Marquette Cement plant before accepting the position of credit manager for Oz Arc Gas, where he worked 23 years, retiring in 1994.

Don was a member of Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, where he served as a deacon and was a member of the FAITH ministry team and the adult choir and was active in the Seekers Life Group. He loved to share his faith through stories of his personal experiences.

Don was a member of Harold O. Grauel Masonic Lodge No. 672 in Cape Girardeau and was a 32nd-degree Freemason with A & A Scottish Rite.

Don loved his family and led by example with an eternally positive attitude and a kind heart. He was an avid gardener, annually planting four family gardens.